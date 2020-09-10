Decker Coal Mine Plans to Furlough 73 Workers Until January

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Montana coal mine has announced 73 workers are expected to be furloughed until January in response to increasingly poor conditions in the coal market.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Decker Coal Company confirmed the furloughs at its mine near the southern Montana border with Wyoming.

The company says the workforce reductions were caused by decreased demand for electricity resulting from a tightening economy and coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

The announcement is the second time this year furloughs have been issued.

Decker furloughed 98 workers in May, although employees returned to work by the end of the month.