Mills Man Convicted of Gun Crime Allegedly Violated Probation

A Mills man was arrested on Wednesday for violating the terms of his probation for conviction of a federal firearms crime, according to court documents and a a hearing by video conference in U.S. District Court in Casper on Friday.

Nicholas Ross Halcott formally heard the accusation during a hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Shickich.

Halcott, 24, was represented by Public Defender Traci Hucke.

Halcott pleaded guilty in September 2019 to stealing firearms from a licensed federal firearms dealer in Cheyenne in October 2018.

U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal in November 2019 sentenced him to three years one month imprisonment, to be followed by three years of supervised probation after his release from custody.

A second count of possessing firearms when he was an unlawful user of a controlled substance was dismissed at his sentencing.

The probation period began in August, according to court documents.

On Sept. 7, Halcott admitted to his supervising officer that he had used methamphetamine. The officer admonish him and referred him for a new Addiction Severity Index.

On Nov 22, he called the officer and said his urinalysis test on Nov. 16 would be positive for using meth and consuming alcohol three days before that.

Halcott's substance abuse counselor recommended Halcott be assigned to Intensive Outpatient Treatment, and Freudenthal on Dec. 8 signed a motion to modify his probation conditions.

However, Halcott was terminated from the treatment program, which led to his arrest on Wednesday, Shickich said Friday.

A goal of probation, he said, consists of a defendant getting clean and sober from their internal prison bars of addiction.

Schickich then recounted the times when Halcott violated probation by using meth and alcohol.

He told Halcott that he will have a formal probation revocation hearing before Freudenthal on Feb. 2.

