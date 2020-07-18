Millions of Kids Told Full Return to School in Fall Unlikely

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Millions more children in the U.S. are learning that they’re unlikely to return to classrooms full time in the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It came as death tolls reached new highs Friday and many states in the Sunbelt and elsewhere struggle to cope with the surge.

In a sign of how the virus is galloping around the globe, the World Health Organization reported nearly a quarter-million new cases in a single day.

California laid out strict criteria for school reopenings that makes classroom instruction unlikely for most.

Texas gave public schools permission to stay closed well into the fall as it reported a record number of deaths.