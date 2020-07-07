Mike Shanahan Selected for Broncos Ring of Fame
The winningest coach in the history of the Denver Broncos will be inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame according to KDVR.
Mike Shanahan was the Head Coach who led the Denver Broncos to two back-to-back Super Bowl championships during the 1997 and 1998 seasons. Shanahan will be the 34th Denver Bronco in the Ring of Fame and will be inducted during the Ring of Fame and alumni weekend in 2021.
Mike Shanahan spent two decades with the Denver Broncos. Seasons include 1984-87, 1989-91, and 1995-2008.
DENVER BRONCOS RING OF FAME
Name
Pos.
Yrs. w/Broncos
Year Elected
Mike Shanahan
Coach
1984-87, ’89-91, 1995-2008
2020
Champ Bailey
CB
2004-13
2019
Red Miller
Coach
1977-80
2017
Jason Elam
K
1993-2007
2016
Simon Fletcher
LB
1985-95
2016
John Lynch
S
2004-07
2016
Pat Bowlen
Owner
1984-pres.
2015
Dan Reeves
Coach
1981-92
2014
Rick Upchurch
WR
1975-83
2014
Gene Mingo
HB/K
1960-64
2014
Tom Nalen
C
1994-2008
2013
Rod Smith
WR
1994-2007
2012
Shannon Sharpe
TE
1990-99, 2002-03
2009
Terrell Davis
RB
1995-2002
2007
Steve Atwater
S
1989-98
2005
Gary Zimmerman
T
1993-97
2003
Karl Mecklenburg
LB
1983-94
2001
Dennis Smith
S
1981-94
2001
John Elway
QB
1983-98
1999
Louis Wright
CB
1975-86
1993
Tom Jackson
LB
1973-86
1992
Randy Gradishar
LB
1974-83
1989
Craig Morton
QB
1977-82
1988
Haven Moses
WR
1972-81
1988
Jim Turner
K
1971-79
1988
Billy Thompson
S
1969-81
1987
Charley Johnson
QB
1972-75
1986
Paul Smith
DT
1968-78
1986
Frank Tripucka
QB
1960-63
1986
Gerald H. Phipps
Owner
1961-81
1985
Austin “Goose” Gonsoulin
S
1960-66
1984
Rich Jackson
DE
1967-72
1984
Floyd Little
RB
1967-75
1984
Lionel Taylor
WR
1960-66
1984
Source: KDVR, Denver Broncos Press Release