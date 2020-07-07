Mike Shanahan Selected for Broncos Ring of Fame

The winningest coach in the history of the Denver Broncos will be inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame according to KDVR.

Mike Shanahan was the Head Coach who led the Denver Broncos to two back-to-back Super Bowl championships during the 1997 and 1998 seasons. Shanahan will be the 34th Denver Bronco in the Ring of Fame and will be inducted during the Ring of Fame and alumni weekend in 2021.

Mike Shanahan spent two decades with the Denver Broncos. Seasons include 1984-87, 1989-91, and 1995-2008.

Name Pos. Yrs. w/Broncos Year Elected Mike Shanahan Coach 1984-87, ’89-91, 1995-2008 2020 Champ Bailey CB 2004-13 2019 Red Miller Coach 1977-80 2017 Jason Elam K 1993-2007 2016 Simon Fletcher LB 1985-95 2016 John Lynch S 2004-07 2016 Pat Bowlen Owner 1984-pres. 2015 Dan Reeves Coach 1981-92 2014 Rick Upchurch WR 1975-83 2014 Gene Mingo HB/K 1960-64 2014 Tom Nalen C 1994-2008 2013 Rod Smith WR 1994-2007 2012 Shannon Sharpe TE 1990-99, 2002-03 2009 Terrell Davis RB 1995-2002 2007 Steve Atwater S 1989-98 2005 Gary Zimmerman T 1993-97 2003 Karl Mecklenburg LB 1983-94 2001 Dennis Smith S 1981-94 2001 John Elway QB 1983-98 1999 Louis Wright CB 1975-86 1993 Tom Jackson LB 1973-86 1992 Randy Gradishar LB 1974-83 1989 Craig Morton QB 1977-82 1988 Haven Moses WR 1972-81 1988 Jim Turner K 1971-79 1988 Billy Thompson S 1969-81 1987 Charley Johnson QB 1972-75 1986 Paul Smith DT 1968-78 1986 Frank Tripucka QB 1960-63 1986 Gerald H. Phipps Owner 1961-81 1985 Austin “Goose” Gonsoulin S 1960-66 1984 Rich Jackson DE 1967-72 1984 Floyd Little RB 1967-75 1984 Lionel Taylor WR 1960-66 1984

