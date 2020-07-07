Mike Shanahan Selected for Broncos Ring of Fame

Getty Images

The winningest coach in the history of the Denver Broncos will be inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame according to KDVR.

Getty Images

Mike Shanahan was the Head Coach who led the Denver Broncos to two back-to-back Super Bowl championships during the 1997 and 1998 seasons. Shanahan will be the 34th Denver Bronco in the Ring of Fame and will be inducted during the Ring of Fame and alumni weekend in 2021.

Mike Shanahan spent two decades with the Denver Broncos. Seasons include 1984-87, 1989-91, and 1995-2008.

DENVER BRONCOS RING OF FAME

Name

Pos.

Yrs. w/Broncos

Year Elected

Mike Shanahan

Coach

1984-87, ’89-91, 1995-2008

2020

Champ Bailey

CB

2004-13

2019

Red Miller

Coach

1977-80

2017

Jason Elam

K

1993-2007

2016

Simon Fletcher

LB

1985-95

2016

John Lynch

S

2004-07

2016

Pat Bowlen

Owner

1984-pres.

2015

Dan Reeves

Coach

1981-92

2014

Rick Upchurch

WR

1975-83

2014

Gene Mingo

HB/K

1960-64

2014

Tom Nalen

C

1994-2008

2013

Rod Smith

WR

1994-2007

2012

Shannon Sharpe

TE

1990-99, 2002-03

2009

Terrell Davis

RB

1995-2002

2007

Steve Atwater

S

1989-98

2005

Gary Zimmerman

T

1993-97

2003

Karl Mecklenburg

LB

1983-94

2001

Dennis Smith

S

1981-94

2001

John Elway

QB

1983-98

1999

Louis Wright

CB

1975-86

1993

Tom Jackson

LB

1973-86

1992

Randy Gradishar

LB

1974-83

1989

Craig Morton

QB

1977-82

1988

Haven Moses

WR

1972-81

1988

Jim Turner

K

1971-79

1988

Billy Thompson

S

1969-81

1987

Charley Johnson

QB

1972-75

1986

Paul Smith

DT

1968-78

1986

Frank Tripucka

QB

1960-63

1986

Gerald H. Phipps

Owner

1961-81

1985

Austin “Goose” Gonsoulin

S

1960-66

1984

Rich Jackson

DE

1967-72

1984

Floyd Little

RB

1967-75

1984

Lionel Taylor

WR

1960-66

1984

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Source: KDVR, Denver Broncos Press Release

 

 

Source: Mike Shanahan Selected for Broncos Ring of Fame
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, football, Mike Shanahan, NFL, Ring of Fame
Categories: Casper News, News, Sports, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top