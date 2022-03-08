Sources Say Russell Wilson Is Heading To The Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Two people familiar with the negotiations tell The Associated Press that the Seattle Seahawks have agreed to trade star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a package of draft picks and players.

Wilson is a nine-time Pro Bowler who had just one losing season in Seattle.

That was last year when he fractured the middle finger of his throwing hand.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade can not become official until March 16.