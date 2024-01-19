Metro Animal Services Expands Hours to Beter Accomodate 8–5ers

Metro Animal Services will now be open from 1 to 6 PM Monday through Friday starting next week.

Casper Public Information Officer Amber Freestone stated that the department had heard it was difficult for some to pick up a wandering fur baby or even go look at a shelter pet when they closed at 5 PM.

Before now, the hours were noon to 5 PM, except on Saturday when they closed at 4 PM (They are closed all day Sunday).

This week's Pet of the Week is Kai, a 3-year-old Australian cattle dog.

His bio reads:

I am a sweet, casual boy when it comes to hanging out with my peeps. I enjoy my beds, and toys. But getting outside is my all-time favorite really gets me amped up! I do enjoy water, so one thing I would really love to do is find myself a nice family to go rip some tides with at the lake. Surfs up dude!! Since being here at Metro the kennel staff have come to notice I would be better off as the only dog in the home, but from further testing with other dogs (males, females, puppies) I am turning out to be more selective in my surfing partner. I am also not a big fan of cats. If you are interested in meeting me come on up to the shelter anytime were open! Catch ya on the wayside.

