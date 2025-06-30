Big Meth Bust Send Wyoming Man to Prison for 14 Years

A 35-year-old Gillette man was sentenced to 168 months in federal prison with five years of supervised release to follow for conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, from March 2024 through May 29, 2024, Tyler Kihlstrom, along with others in Wyoming and Colorado, conspired to obtain methamphetamine in Colorado and distribute it in Wyoming.

In May, after agents conducted several controlled purchases from Kihlstrom, he was pulled over and arrested near Douglas. He was found in possession of 549 grams of methamphetamine and over $8,000 in U.S. currency.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation investigated the crime.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron J. Cook prosecuted the case. Kihlstrom was indicted on July 18, 2024, and pleaded guilty on Dec. 2, 2024.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Kelly H. Rankin imposed the sentence on June 26 in Cheyenne.

