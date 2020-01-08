McConnell: ‘No Haggling’ Over Impeachment Trial Terms

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says “there will be no haggling” over the terms of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

He's urging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to send over the abuse and obstruction articles of impeachment so the Republican-controlled Senate can begin the trial.

McConnell says there's nothing to negotiate.

He says he has the 51 votes needed to move forward without an agreement on witnesses or documents that the Democrats are demanding.

Pelosi didn't mention her impeachment plans during a Wednesday caucus meeting with House Democrats.

The trial could begin as soon as this week if Pelosi were to send over the impeachment charges.