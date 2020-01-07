McConnell: GOP Will Start Impeachment Trial, Delay Witnesses

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he has secured enough Republican votes to start President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and postpone a decision on witnesses and documents Democrats want.

McConnell is expected to launch the third impeachment trial in the nation's history as soon as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sends the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

She is set to meet late Tuesday with her leadership team.

The GOP leader told senators that the plan for Trump's trial is modeled after President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial 20 years ago.

Democrats say they will force votes to call witnesses for a “fair trial.”