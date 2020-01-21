McConnell Backs Off, Abruptly Eases Impeachment Trial Limits

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has abruptly changed his proposed rules for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial after some of his fellow Republican senators objected.

As the proceedings opened on Tuesday, he offered three days, rather than two, for opening arguments from each side.

Democrats objected strongly to the rules proposed earlier for compressed arguments and a speedy trial. And then Republicans raised their own concerns at a closed-door lunch.

McConnell also said evidence from the House impeachment proceedings would be included in the record.

Trump said anew that the whole thing was a hoax and he was sure it would “work out fine."