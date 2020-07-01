Marker Commemorates Wyoming African-American Homestead Town

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A new historical marker commemorates a community established by African-American homesteaders in southeast Wyoming.

The marker recognizing the former town of Empire in Goshen County can be found at a rest area on Interstate 25 north of Wheatland.

Empire was established in 1908.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the town's founders used the Enlarged Homestead Act to claim 320 acres of land. Other families soon joined them.

The population grew to almost 60 within but the community became a target of racially charged local disputes.

The community broke into factions and farming difficulty led to Empire's abandonment.