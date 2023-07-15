PHOTOS: West-Side Gardens of Casper Do Not Disappoint
The 42nd annual Garden Gait went off without a hitch.
This year's theme was "Garden Stories," and boy! did these gardens have some neat ones.
If you've never been on one of Casper's illustrious garden tours--hosted by the Master Gardeners every year--you are missing out.
It's a special event that encourages us all to stop and smell the roses. By appreciating our neighbors' gardens, we learn to appreciate each other, too. Every space is different, providing a little glimpse of the gardeners who brought them to life.
Garden Gait 2023: Wolf Creek, Red Buttes Village, and Beyond
The weather was perfect and every garden looked stunning.
Foraging in the Rain with Heirloom and Native Chef Leah Burback
Chef and owner of Heirloom & Native identifies plants at Rotary Park. June 2023.