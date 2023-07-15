PHOTOS: West-Side Gardens of Casper Do Not Disappoint

The 42nd annual Garden Gait went off without a hitch.

This year's theme was "Garden Stories," and boy! did these gardens have some neat ones.

If you've never been on one of Casper's illustrious garden tours--hosted by the Master Gardeners every year--you are missing out.

It's a special event that encourages us all to stop and smell the roses. By appreciating our neighbors' gardens, we learn to appreciate each other, too. Every space is different, providing a little glimpse of the gardeners who brought them to life.

Garden Gait 2023: Wolf Creek, Red Buttes Village, and Beyond The weather was perfect and every garden looked stunning.