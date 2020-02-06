Man Caught Speeding With 23 Pounds of Marijuana Near Cheyenne

A 24-year-old Davenport, Iowa, man is facing felony drug charges after a Wyoming trooper reportedly found 23.4 pounds of marijuana in his rental car.

According to an affidavit, C'Edward Lyvoyle Spears was stopped for speeding on Interstate 80 near Cheyenne on Jan. 30.

When the trooper made contact with Spears, he smelled marijuana coming from the car and noticed raw marijuana on the neck of Spears' shirt.

Spears reportedly told the trooper that he'd smoked marijuana before leaving his hotel that morning, and then voluntarily grabbed two glass containers and two foil packs of marijuana from the rear seat passenger area and handed them to the trooper.

When the trooper searched the car, he found 21 vacuum sealed bags of marijuana in the trunk. A criminal history check of Spears also showed two priors for attempted delivery.

Spears was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and felony possession of marijuana. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

Spears is currently being held in the Laramie County jail on a $5,000 cash bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7, at 2:30 p.m.

