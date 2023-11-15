Hilltop Expands Casper-Rooted Bank Footprint to the Capital City

Hilltop National Bank today opened an an office in Cheyenne to expand their bank's footpring in Wyoming. The new office will be located at 325 W. 18th street, suite 1. They will focus on Trust and Wealth Management services in addition to commercial lending.

"Our research indicated that Cheyenne is a vibrant market that is hungry for local, community banks. There are offices and branches of large national banks, but only a few local banks. We think those two facts make this an attractive place to expand" stated Greg Dixson, the CEO and President of Hilltop.

Hilltop is based a family-owned bank based in Casper. They boast $1.02 billion in assets and more than $960 million on deposit at its six Wyoming locations. The bank also operates a full service trust and wealth management department with total assets under management in excess of $1.4 billion. Aside from the new Hilltop bank, they have five Casper locations.

In a written statement, Dixson said, "“We love Wyoming and appreciate the opportunity to expand our services in our state’s capital. We believe there’s a demand for a Wyoming-rooted bank in Cheyenne that provides superior service in the Trust and Wealth Management space and accomplished experience in commercial lending.

“We have a strong track record of excellence and have served our trust and wealth management clients faithfully since 1984. We’ve serviced commercial clients since we were chartered in 1964. This is the right time for Hilltop to expand into Cheyenne. Dixson also mentioned that Hilltop works to meet their clients' needs by sticking with them through the hard times, not just the good times. They work with small businesses, not publically traded companies.

Dixson says there is an opportunity for a full-service branch and that bank leaders are pursuing future growth prospects in Cheyenne beyond today’s announcement.

