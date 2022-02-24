LOOK: Have You Ever Seen A Sunbow In The Wide Open Wyoming Skies?

I've seen many rainbows during my time living here in Wyoming.

Our wide-open Wyoming skies are the perfect canvas for the brightly colored arches that seem to bring a smile to everyone's face that sees one.

At our home, we often see double rainbows, which of course offer twice the beauty.

Until this week I had never heard of a sunbow.

A Saratoga Wyoming photographer, Kate Williams, tagged me in a reel she put up on Instagram.

It showed a sunbow that she could see from the deck of her home at the ZN Ranch.

I was as captivated as she was with the phenom, but admittedly had no idea what caused the "sunbow" so, like anyone else, I headed to google to see what I could learn.

Mirriam-Webster.com describes a sunbow as "an arch resembling a rainbow made by the sun shining through vapor or mist."

Which makes sense...but I wanted a little more information than this.

Weather.com had a better explanation and after reading it I understood why this is something that we would see on a frigidly cold day in Wyoming.

In the article, they refer to the sunbow as a "halo"

A halo is a ring or light that forms around the sun or moon as the sun or moon light refracts off ice crystals present in a thin veil of cirrus clouds. The halo is usually seen as a bright, white ring although sometimes it can have color.

Here is a look at the sunbow video that Williams shared on her Instagram @therancherswifephotography.

Isn't that cool?

I don't think that I've ever seen a sunbow of these before, but now that I know they exist I'm going to keep my out for one.

