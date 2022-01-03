The first day of 1949 started sunny and warm.

In a radio broadcast in the early part of the day, Wyomingites were told the next day there would be "a possibility of snow flurries in the mountains."

Instead, at around 4 pm on January 2, 1949 lightning, wind and snow arrived in the southeastern part of Wyoming.

Brutal snow and wind along with sub-zero temperatures hit the state and stayed for four days.

Travelers were stranded on the sides of roads, trains were stalled and there were 20 and 30-foot drifts everywhere.

17 people died along with thousands of cattle and sheep that couldn't get through the snow to eat...and whose ranchers were unable to reach them with hay.

In true Wyoming style, the entire state worked together to battle the effects of this storm.

Take a look at pictures that capture some of the stories...

73 Years Ago The Storm Of The Century Hit Wyoming 73 years ago, in 1949 the storm of the century hit the Western US. Here is a look at some pictures that tell the story...

Below is a Wyoming PBS documentary that I encourage you to watch.

There are interviews with Wyomingites that lived through the storm, and many details about both the tragedy and heroism that was a result of the need to work together to survive the unexpected.

Here's What Central Wyoming Looked Like After A Major October Snowstorm Over the course of two days in early October of 2021 Central Wyoming received anywhere from 8 to 16 inches of wet heavy snow. Here's a look at some of the pictures that you shared with us.