What You Didn’t Know About Your Wyoming Backyard

Look at the hills around you. Look at what's right under your feet. Where did that come from?

Did you know that about 80% of the rock layers around Cody Wyoming are Marine rocks?

Yes, marine, like from the sea.

That's because Wyoming used to be at the bottom of the sea. Then it was an inland lake. Then a swamp.

The amount of water in the state has been shrinking for millions and millions of years.

You can learn amazing facts like this from a guy named Larry.

Layers With Larry is the latest addition to The Draper Natural History Museum YouTube page.

Larry's first video is a short one. More to come. It's just an introduction to what you can find at the museum.

This YouTube page is filled with fun facts about geology and history severed up to you one bite at a time.

The Draper Natural History Museum is the premier scientific resource for Greater Yellowstone wildlife and ecology.

The Draper Natural History museum Channel will keep you up to date on general wildlife information, updates on conservation issues in and around Yellowstone National Park, as well as our Lunchtime Expedition lecture series.

Many of their videos are like short college lectures on an interesting western subject.

Draper Museum at located in Cody, Wyoming at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.

Other Draper museums in the area include:

Buffalo Bill Museum

Plains Indian Museum

Cody Firearms Museum

Whitney Western Art Museum

The last time I was in Cody I tried to visit just one of these and ended up spending the entire day there. You'll need more than a day to cover it all.

They have one of the most extensive collections of Plains Indian objects, photos of famous figures of the West, and more.

