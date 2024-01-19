Long Road to Recovery for Casper College Cowboy after Freak Accident at National Rodeo

A Casper College bareback rider is recovering from serious injuries after what rodeo members are describing as one of the worst bare back accidents in recent history.

On January 15 at the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado, Austin Broderson was riding a horse named Jack Dupp when his riggin began to slip. He ended up under the horse as it continued to buck and drag the 19-year-old around the arena.

Horrified, his family in Alberta, Canada watched the accident as it was happening on television. According to Broderson's uncle, they jumped in the car immediately to rush to his side.

The seriously injured cowboy was taken to Denver Health Hospital. His mother Samantha told ProRodeo Sports News that Broderson had sustained a fractured vertebrae, fractured hip, and a break in the nasal bone. He has no feeling or movement in his left arm.

On Jan. 15 the cowboy underwent surgery so doctors could put a stint in to restore the blood flow to the left side of his arm. She confirmed that he is not paralyzed and his spinal cord is intact.



In a GoFundMe page, Broderson's uncle stated that the 19-year-old is in stable condition and in good spirits. "He has a long road ahead but he's strong and determined and we know he will do whatever it takes to overcome this."

As of Friday morning the fundraiser had raised over $60,000 for the young man.

Broderson's mother gave an update yesterday to say he has been downgraded from ICU status, he's been more awake and able to sit upright in a chair for two hours, and his mobility has increased. So far there's no progress on his left arm, but she says that is expected at this point.

