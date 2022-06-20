Why These Local Business Owners Are So Passionate About These Proposed Ballot Issues

As owners of Platte Hemp Company in Casper, Sam Watt and his wife have been vocal advocates for hemp, CBD, and marijuana education, as well as responsible packaging.

They spoke out against manufacturers who packaged THC products to look like candy after Casper Police reported finding such packaging during a traffic stop. All products in Platte Hemp are clearly labeled so customers know what they are buying, exceeding Wyoming law on the matter, and staff is always happy to educate those with questions.

Now, they are working hard to educate Wyoming residents on two cannabis measures they are trying to get on the 2024 ballot: the Wyoming Patients Cannabis Act of 2022 and the Wyoming Cannabis Amendments. They would decriminalize marijuana, which means fewer people end up in jail, and legalize medical marijuana. Presently, only hemp and cannabinoid derivatives that have less than 0.3 percent THC are legal in Wyoming.

Many other states in our country have experience with similar laws. Some 37 states, four territories and Washington, D.C. have legalized medical marijuana, as of February, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Similarly, 27 states and Washington, D.C. have decriminalized marijuana.

Here in Wyoming, time is of the essence, because if advocates don't get enough signatures to place these two measures on the 2024 ballot, then they can't try again for 4 or 5 years. To sign petitions to get them on the ballot, visit Platte Hemp, 134 East Midwest Ave., Casper, or learn about signing remotely at plattehemp.com or facebook.com/Legal4WY. You must be a Wyoming registered voter to sign.

