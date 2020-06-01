Liz Byrd’s Granddaughter ‘Praying for Change’ Amid Floyd Protests

The granddaughter of the late Harriet Elizabeth "Liz" Byrd, the first black woman to serve in the Wyoming Legislature, took to Facebook Monday, a week after George Floyd's death, asking the black community to "use (their) voices to educate those who do not understand."

The 46-year-old black man's death hit close to home for Sierra Byrd -- literally. Byrd lives in White Bear Lake, about 20 miles from where Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was captured on video kneeling on Floyd's neck as he begged for his life.

Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday afternoon, but the former white cop's arrest hasn't kept protests, some violent, from cropping up across the nation.

"As a bi-racial female I am saddened for my people and I am praying for change," Byrd posted on Facebook. "Continue to fight for what is right just like my grandmother always did ... Praying for equality for all."

​​