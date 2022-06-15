LIST: Things to Do & Places to Go in Wyoming Besides Yellowstone

If you're like my friend Erin and her family or the countless others who were planning on traveling to Yellowstone National Park in the coming days, you may be asking yourself, "Now what?"

While undoubtedly a major event, the Wyoming Office of Tourism says the flooding situation in the park has not impacted in-state accommodations or other recreational opportunities throughout the state.

The WOT and its tourism partners have compiled the following resources to ensure visitors find accommodations and safe experiences across the state.

Yellowstone Gateway Communities:

Northeast Wyoming: The communities of Cody, Powell, Thermopolis, Greybull, Sheridan, and Gillette are brimming with historical sites and western accommodations, including the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Wyoming Dinosaur Center, Bighorn National Forest, and much more. Cody: Located 65 miles from the east entrance, Buffalo Bill’s Cody is helping visitors rebook lodging by calling 307-586-1574 or 307-586-1571.

The communities of Cody, Powell, Thermopolis, Greybull, Sheridan, and Gillette are brimming with historical sites and western accommodations, including the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Wyoming Dinosaur Center, Bighorn National Forest, and much more. Southwest Wyoming: The communities of Jackson, Dubois, Pinedale, Rock Springs, and Evanston provide an abundance of wildlife and outdoor recreation opportunities, including Grand Teton National Park, Shoshone National Forest, Fremont Lake, and Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area. Jackson: Located 58 miles from Yellowstone’s south entrance, Jackson’s local county fairgrounds has opened its gates for camping for those in need of lodging. More information can be found here. Grand Teton National Park: Grand Teton National Park continues to remain open, while the south entrance into Yellowstone is closed. Masks are currently required in all park buildings. For more information, visit.nps.gov/grte/index.htm.

The communities of Jackson, Dubois, Pinedale, Rock Springs, and Evanston provide an abundance of wildlife and outdoor recreation opportunities, including Grand Teton National Park, Shoshone National Forest, Fremont Lake, and Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area. Central Wyoming: The communities of Lander, Riverton, Casper, and Rawlins offer some of the best culinary delights and cultural experiences in the state, including the Wind River Hotel and Casino, world-class fly-fishing on the North Platte River, Sinks Canyon State Park, and the Wyoming Frontier Prison Museum.

The communities of Lander, Riverton, Casper, and Rawlins offer some of the best culinary delights and cultural experiences in the state, including the Wind River Hotel and Casino, world-class fly-fishing on the North Platte River, Sinks Canyon State Park, and the Wyoming Frontier Prison Museum. Southeast Wyoming: The communities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Saratoga, Torrington, and Douglas are where history leads to adventure, with sites including natural hot springs, Oregon Trail Ruts, Vedauwoo National Recreation Area, Terry Bison Ranch, and much more.

Wyoming State Parks: Wyoming State Parks offer an abundance of outdoor recreation and camping opportunities across the state, including, hiking, biking, fishing, paddle boarding, and much more. For a full list of state parks and to make a reservation, visit wyoparks.wyo.gov.

Wyoming Wonder Map: Explore one place to easily map out a Wyoming adventure. With a few taps, visitors can populate this interactive map with attractions, hiking trails, camping sites, and more. Find more at travelwyoming.com/map you want to see and the places you want to visit.

Wyoming Road Conditions: Nearly all Wyoming roadways remain open, while only sections of Wyoming’s highways near Yellowstone have been temporarily closed. Visitors are encouraged to visit wyoroad.info to stay up-to-date on the latest road conditions.

For more information on Wyoming’s attractions, outdoor spaces, and communities, visit TravelWyoming.com. WOT will continue to update its travel resources and advisory here as new information develops throughout the coming days and weeks.

Visitors are encouraged to stay up to date by visiting Yellowstone National Park’s alerts page frequently and signing up to receive Yellowstone road alerts by texting ‘82190’ to 888-777 or calling 307-344-2117 for recorded information.

