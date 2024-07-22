Lightning Strike Caused Small Fire in Ponderosa Park towards the East End of Casper Mountain

Yesterday afternoon the Casper Mountain Fire Department was dispatched to an area west of the southwest corner of Ponderosa Park for a reported grass fire in a 30 ft dead ponderosa pine, which was still smoldering.

Casper Mountain Fire responded with two brush trucks and a command vehicle. In addition, there was one additional brush truck and a tender which were staged at the top of the Ponderorsa Lateral road. Units from the Natrona County Fire Protection District and the Casper BLM District also responded as well as the Wyoming State helitac team with a helicoptor.

This fire was located in an area previously burned by the Sheep Herder Fire in 2012. Several large dead trees and dry grass blanketed the area. The landowner was able to put water on the grass at the base of the tree, however the top of the tree was still smoldering.

BLM crews were able to fall the tree while Casper Mtn Fire personnel made sure that the fire was extinguished and cold.

The cause of this fire was due to a lightning strike that occurred within the last couple of days. Evidence of the tree being struck can be seen in one of the attached pictures showing ghe scar and path of the lightning as it traveled down the tree.

"Casper Mountain Fire District would like to thank the Natrona County Fire District, Casper BLM and Wyoming State Helitac for their assistance. In addition, we would like to thank the landowner for noticing this fire and calling 911 as well as his efforts in getting water to the base of the tree. Even though this area is recovering from the 2012 fire, the dead trees and other vegitation are extremely dry and can support wildfire. From the numerous lightning strikes, it is possible for a fire to smolder for a couple of days and start actively burning when humidity drops and temperature rises. We urge the public to quickly report any sighting of smoke or fire" wrote the agency in a social media statement today.

