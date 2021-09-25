Wyoming Man Arrested For Taco John’s Burglary, $12,000 Damage

A Rock Springs man was behind bars at last report for robbing a Rock Springs taco restaurant and causing $12,000 in property damage.

That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, police were called to the Taco John's on Center Street in Rock Springs on Wednesday morning on a report of a burglary.

When they got there, they found extensive damage to the interior and exterior of the building, estimated by management to add up to about $12,000 worth. An undisclosed amount of money was also taken.

The post says that later that day, they arrested 20-year-old Zachary Britt for the burglary. Police also allegedly recovered the money taken in the robbery buried in the desert near town.

Britt was arrested and charged with Felony Property Destruction, Burglary, and First offense possession of marijuana.