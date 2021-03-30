Last Ski Day Is This Weekend at Hogadon Basin Ski Area

As warmer temperatures are the way for Casper, it also indicates the end of a season; the ski season high atop Casper Mountain.

The official Hogadon basin Ski Area Facebook page posted the following photo along with a message that read:

Just announced: Sunday, April 4th will be the last day of the ski season. We will be open from 9 am to 4 pm. Thank you for a wonderful 2021 season! We look forward to seeing you next season. #lastskiday #hogadonbasin

For more details on Hogadon Basin Ski Area schedule, events, Scramble Cafeteria and Slalom Sam's Bar, visit www.hogadon.net, call the main line at 307-235-8499 or like them on Facebook.