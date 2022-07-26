If you frequent Downtown Laramie, then there's a good chance you've had the pleasure of hitting up Downtown Laramie's popular Bar and Grill, The Crowbar & Grill. Now, this isn't to get anyone's anxiety up and you shouldn't get too excited, but, the owners are looking to pass on the business to someone else after 10 years.

Here's what they posted on their social media pages to ease the mind of the community, despite rumors that they were closing.

It's great that they stepped in and were quick to clear up any rumors that could have potentially scared off customers. I mean, sure, they're looking for new owners, but you can still support them and enjoy food from a place that you may or may not have been getting great brunch and more from for a decade. I mean, 10 years is a long time to own a business these days.

While it's sad to see the current owners potentially move on, it's not like they're just shutting things down until further notice. So, it's more like we're getting a bit of a heads up in case something changes over the next few months.

I tried to find the listing itself to share, but I wasn't able to find it on any real estate sites or several google attempts, so if you are interested in taking over the Crowbar & Grill, you can reach out to the email address given in their post, crowbarandgrill@gmail.com.

Just don't forget, as of now, it's business as usual.

