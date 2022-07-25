If you are going to dress the part when coming to Cheyenne Frontier Days, you better do it right! No one knows that better than Wyomingites. One of those Wyomingites happens to be Country star Chancey Williams.

Sure, plenty of us saw Chancey Williams rock out over the weekend during his performance as he opened up for Dierks Bentley this past Saturday night (July 23rd) at CFD. But what you might not have seen as of yet is the tutorial he gave on how to wear your cowboy hat correctly at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

There isn't a place throughout Cheyenne where you won't find any location filled with people wearing their Cheyenne Frontier Days apparel, which of course, includes a cowboy hat. But now, thanks to Chancey Williams, you will always know exactly how to wear one.

Chancey captioned his TikTok perfectly about the particular subject, "Don't look like a doofus!" In the video, Dale looked like one until Chancey corrected how he was wearing his hat (sorry Dale). As Chancey, pointed out, look for the bow within the hat. It goes in the back! Then you will know that you are wearing your cowboy hat correctly.

There is nothing like a good Cowboy Hat 101 course from Chancey Williams to help everyone look a little better during Cheyenne Frontier Days. Oh yeah, he is also a really awesome Country artist too, as many of you got to enjoy this past Saturday night.

Have an awesome rest of your CFD week! And remember, don't look like a doofus!

READ MORE: 13 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Acts Have Played Cheyenne Frontier Days

The Top 10 Concert Crowds In Cheyenne Frontier Days History

Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days (UPDATED) The Daddy of 'Em All is back and today we're looking back at over 50 years of concerts at Cheyenne Frontier Days . This list features every main stage musical act on the Frontier Nights stage at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, Wyoming since 1966. Courtesy of Daniel Long with the CFD Old West Museum

- Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days 1966-2021