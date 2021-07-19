Laramie County Sheriff Danny Glick Announces Retirement

Laramie County Sheriff Danny Glick says he is retiring at the end of his current term.

Glick, who is a Republican, posted the following statement on his ''Danny Glick For Sheriff" Facebook page on Sunday:

''Lately, I've been asked numerous times if I'm going to "run" (for re-election) again. It is with a touch of sadness and more than a little excitement that I'm announcing I'm going to retire at the end of this term as Laramie County Sheriff. Towards the end of this month, it will be 40 years that I've worked for the Sheriff's Office and the people of Laramie County, and its been an absolute honor.

There are a lot of "thank you's" that go out to so many people in my career, to many to list here. Let me say this, you know who you are, and you are in my heart and my prayers. I would be remiss if I didn't mention some people, or groups of people.

To my Friends and Family, thank you, without you and your support I wouldn't have been able to succeed. And to the absolute best group of people I have ever worked with, the Deputies and staff (both past and present) of the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, you are my heroes.

Lastly, to the loves of my life, Pam and the boys, Travis and Frank (Spud), my most heartfelt love and thank you. Without your love and support through the good and the tough times, it would have not been possible.

In closing, please know my heart will always be with Laramie County and the Laramie County Sheriff's Office.

Thank you again, and God Bless!

Danny"

Glick, who is a Republican, was first elected Sheriff in 2002 and has held the office ever since, being re-elected in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018.

