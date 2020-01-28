Laramie County K9 Sniffs Out 24 Pounds of Pot During Traffic Stop

A 34-year-old North Garden, Virginia man is facing felony drug charges following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne Friday.

Shawn R. Baucom is charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana and conspiracy.

According to the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, K9 Arie and his handler, Deputy Grimm, were called to assist troopers with the traffic stop, and Arie sniffed out just over 24 pounds of marijuana in Baucom's car.

The marijuana was reportedly sealed in cellophane-style bags and concealed in several suitcases inside the car.

Baucom is currently being held in the Laramie County jail on a $10,000 cash bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 6 at 10 a.m.