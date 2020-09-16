KW Vs. Rock Springs Football 9-11-20 [VIDEO]

Kelly Walsh saved the best for last in their game with Rock Springs on Friday night. With just :06 to go, quarterback Trenton Walker found Dom Jahr for a touchdown to give KW a 24-20 win and a 2-1 record. The Trojans won just 2 games a year ago so progress is being made. Plus they have some momentum going into Friday's Oil Bowl game with Natrona. We have some images of that game from the Harry Geldien Stadium. Enjoy!

