Wyoming Officials Plan to Kill off Nonnative Trout in Stream
JACKSON, Wyo. (Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide) — Wyoming officials plan to poison off nonnative fish in a creek before reintroducing a native species.
Game Creek in Jackson Hole is among just a few streams in the upper Snake River watershed that are completely overtaken by nonnative brook trout.
As early as this summer, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department plans to use a fish poison called rotenone to remove the brook trout.
The process would repeated in 2021.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the creek could then be stocked with cutthroat trout fingerlings and eggs. Biologists expect the project to help native cutthroat use Game Creek to spawn.
