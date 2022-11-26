Kick off the Holiday Season in Downtown Casper at the Christmas Parade

Kick off the Holiday Season in Downtown Casper at the Christmas Parade

Casper Christmas Parade, Facebook

It's the most wonderful time of the year!

One of the city's most beloved holiday traditions is happening today, November 26, in Downtown Casper. Coinciding with small business Saturday, the Christmas parade and tree lighting at David Street Station are a sight to behold.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Past, Present & Future” and begins at 6:30 p.m. following the 6 p.m. tree lighting.

Grab your hot cocoa, snuggly blankets and loved ones to catch an early glimpse of Saint Nick.

