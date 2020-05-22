Khashoggi’s Sons Forgive Saudi Killers, Sparing 5 Execution

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The family of slain Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi has announced they have forgiven his Saudi killers, giving legal reprieve to the five government agents who’d been sentenced to execution for an operation that cast a cloud of suspicion over the kingdom’s crown prince.

Salah Khashoggi, who lives in Saudi Arabia and has received financial compensation from the royal court over the killing, explained Friday on Twitter that forgiveness was extended to the killers during the last nights of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in line with Islamic tradition to offer pardons where it is permitted.