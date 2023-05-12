Kelly Walsh’s Chris Pickering Wins Lead ‘Em Up Green 13 Award

Kelly Walsh football player Chris Pickering was one of 13 high school athletes nationwide to win the Green 13 Award given out by the Lead 'Em Up leadership program. This endeavor teaches and encourages leadership with youth, high school, and college teams around the country. Lead Em' Up goes through a host of nominations for their Green 13 Award and this is the 4th year that this honor has been handed out.

Pickering played on the offensive line for the Kelly Walsh Trojans this past season and was named all-conference in 4A. He was selected to be in this year's Shrine Bowl football game and carries a 3.8-grade point average.

Pickering is also a 3-time powerlifting state champion and organized off-season lifting sessions for his teammates and weeknight throwing sessions. He was also a captain of the KW football team in 2022.

Get our free mobile app

Kelly Walsh-Campbell County Football Kelly Walsh-Campbell County Football