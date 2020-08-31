Kelly Walsh Vs. Cheyenne South Football 8-28-20 [VIDEO]

Kelly Walsh and Cheyenne South were a couple of programs that were looking for big-time improvement from a year ago. It was KW that looked sharp on Friday as they scored touchdowns on the first two plays from scrimmage. One was an 80 yard run to the end zone and the other was a 99-yard run. The Trojans played inspired and had a chance to put in some of their reserves as they coasted to a 54-14 win. Here are a few images of that game on Friday night.

