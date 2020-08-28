With back to school happening next week (September 2nd, 2020), Kelly Walsh High School released a statement about the upcoming season of sporting events and how they intend to move forward amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official Kelly Walsh High School Twitter page posted the following message early Friday morning (August 28th, 2020):

As you come to our events this year, please be aware that due to the inability to social distance at all times at larger events in our stadium and gym, face coverings are mandatory at varsity football games and all volleyball matches #WEareKellyWalsh

Yesterday (August 27th, 2020), Wyoming health officials extended the statewide health orders intended to curb COVID-19 cases, which states:

Outdoor gatherings at 50% venue capacity and a maximum of 1,000 people as long as social distancing and increased sanitation measures are in place.