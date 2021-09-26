Kelly Walsh Girls and Boys Teams Capture State Tennis Titles

The Kelly Walsh High School girls tennis team won their first state title in 14 years with a dominating performance at the state meet in Gillette over the weekend. KW's Finley Klinger won the girl's #1 singles state championship with a 6-2 and 6-3 win over Theresa Trvajova of Natrona. The Trojans also won the #2 singles crown as Gabriella Blumberg defeated Green River's Megan Counts in straight sets.

The KW ladies also won state titles in all of the doubles divisions. Taylor Nokes and Avery Strand won the #1 doubles championship; Ella Catchpole and Harper Klinger took the #2 doubles title and the #3 doubles champs were Bailey Collins and Malan Wilson.

The Kelly Walsh boys repeated as state champions in tennis thanks to Jackson Catchpole who won the #2 singles title for the 2nd year in a row. The Trojans also won a state title in #1 doubles thanks to Parker Philips and Drew Rasmussen. KW also took gold in the #2 doubles section compliments of Alex Yakel and Owen Putnam. In #1 singles, Kelly Walsh's Austin Putnam took 3rd place this year after taking first in 2020.

We have more than a few photos of the proceedings in Campbell County over the weekend thanks to Kellie Jo Allison. Enjoy!

