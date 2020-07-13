Juvenile and Family Drug Court Helps Gillette Teen Get Sober

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A juvenile and family drug court has helped a teenager in Gillette get sober.

Kelli Ellison says she kept getting into trouble with the law and at age 15 had been using marijuana for two years.

Ellison graduated from a rehabilitation program in late June. The Gillette News Record reports participants must attend weekly court sessions, individual mental health counseling and group and individual substance abuse treatment.

They’re on intensive supervised probation and must undergo frequent and random testing.

Kelli is more than eight months sober now and says she can barely recognize the person she was when she entered the program in November.