Juneteenth Takes On New Meaning Amid Push For Racial Justice

DETROIT (AP) — Americans have marked Juneteenth with new urgency amid protests demanding racial justice.

The holiday commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and is usually celebrated with parades and festivals.

But Friday, it became a day of protest this year in the wake of nationwide demonstrations set off by George Floyd’s killing at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Protesters marched over the Brooklyn Bridge, chanted “We want justice now!” near St. Louis’ Gateway Arch and stopped work at West Coast ports.

Besides traditional cookouts and readings of the Emancipation Proclamation, Americans were marching, holding sit-ins or taking part in car caravan protests.