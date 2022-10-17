Journey & Toto Coming to Ford Wyoming Center in Casper April 11th, 2023

The Ford Wyoming Center announced during a press conference Monday morning that rock & roll legends Journey and Toto will be performing in Casper April 11th, 2023.

Journey hits the road almost every year, and after canceling their 2020 dates, fans are ready for their return to the road in 2023! The Freedom Tour will visit cities across the country throughout 2023 which means you can hear songs like "Back on the Chain Gang" and "2000 Miles" performed alongside "Wheel in the Sky" and "Any Way You Want It" live!

"Don't Stop Believin'" in great seats at an even greater price; we can help you find the right option for you, regardless of how much "Brass in Pocket" you've got.

Tickets will go on sale Friday Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:00am and will be available at sinclairtix.com and the Sinclair Box Office at the Ford Wyoming Center.