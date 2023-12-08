Joshua&#8217;s Storehouse, Platte River Injury Law and Cowboy Criminal Defense Partnering for Food Drive

Joshua’s Storehouse, Platte River Injury Law and Cowboy Criminal Defense Partnering for Food Drive

Canva

Joshua's storehouse is partnering with Platte River Injury Law and Cowboy Criminal Defense to provide an opportunity to care and share this Christmas.

They are holding a food drive from now till December 23. You can drop off your  donations off at the Platte River law firm located at 123 S Beech Street or at Joshua's Storehouse at 334 Wolcott Street.

