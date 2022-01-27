Josh Allen Says “No” To The Pro Bowl [QUOTE]

The Buffalo Bills season has come to an end, after their heartbreaking overtime playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday, 42-36.

The loss can be chalked up to the defense's inability to stop Patrick Mahomes and the coaching scheme used with 13 seconds left on the Chiefs last drive in regulation.

The loss was anything but Josh Allen's fault.

Allen completed 27 of 37 passes for 329 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also rushed for 68 yards and led two of the greatest playoff drives we have ever seen from an NFL quarterback in the 4th quarter of that game.

Allen ended the season with over 4,400 passing yards and 42 total touchdowns, along with having two incredible games in the playoffs, which proved he's now in the discussion for best QB in the NFL.

Considering all of that, it's almost unfathomable to imagine him not in the Pro Bowl, but back in December, Allen was the most notable snub for the AFC roster at the 2022 Pro Bowl. Bills fans were upset and it was a big discussion around the NFL.

Now, Allen has turned the tables and snubbed the Pro Bowl himself.

Josh announced on Thursday he would not accept the invite to go to the Pro Bowl as a first alternate, the weekend of February 6th and 7th.

The reason Allen gave was to rest his body.

It's common for players to decline invitations to the Pro Bowl to allow their bodies or current injuries to heal, but Bills fans and analysts alike are clamoring Allen for turning the Pro Bowl down after they snubbed him.

I'm fine with Josh Allen skipping the Pro Bowl.

