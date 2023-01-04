Buffalo Bills With an Encouraging Update Regarding Damar Hamlin

The Buffalo Bills are back at the team's facility on Wednesday to conduct a walkthrough.

The Bills, the NFL and the country continue to think and pray for Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest early in the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

The delay lasted an hour before the game was officially called off, with no word on when or if the game will be played.

Hamlin remains in critical condition and in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati's Medical Center, but on Wednesday afternoon the Bills gave an official update on Hamlin's condition.

There have been signs of improvement from Hamlin from yesterday and during the overnight but he will remain in the ICU, under the care of the health team at the UC Medical Center.

We are hoping that we get even more encouraging news regarding Hamlin's condition and that he can eventually leave the hospital.

All 32 NFL teams changed their Twitter profile photos to Hamlin's number 3 Bills jersey with the words "Pray for Damar."

The donation total has reached over $6 million for Hamlin's toy drive charity. Many pro sporting stadiums had the Bills colors illuminating their venues to support Hamlin and his family.

