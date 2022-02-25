Josh Allen’s 2022 MVP Odds Have Been Released

We're getting ready to go into unrestricted free agency in the NFL, which will begin on March 16th. After that, we get to enjoy the NFL Draft, which will be held April 28-30.

The way the season ended for Buffalo Bills fans, however, leaves them wishing the 2022 regular season started next week, instead of September.

Even though the ending against the Kansas City Chiefs was not the way we wanted things to go down, it's clear after that AFC Divisional Round game that Josh Allen is one of the two or three best quarterbacks in the league. It's Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen. There are few doubters left after two historic playoff games, which saw Allen throw for 9 touchdowns and commit zero turnovers.

Allen's ascension into the top echelon of the league has been taken into account from the oddsmakers. When you see the betting favorites for MVP next season, Allen is not only near the top...he's AT the top.

Allen is the betting favorite to be the NFL MVP next season, according to Bet Online.

If you watched the NFL playoffs in January, Allen was the best quarterback, there's no question. Mahomes played outstanding in the first half of the Chiefs game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but then went downhill in the second half of the AFC Championship.

Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow had good playoff runs, but didn't play on the level of Allen or Mahomes for the duration of the postseason. I think the oddsmakers got it right with the top two MVP candidates for 2022.

As for Aaron Rodgers, we will have to wait and see which team he plays for next season. It's likely to remain the Green Bay Packers, but there's a chance it's someone else.

