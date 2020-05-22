Jobless Claims in Wyoming Drop Compared to Previous Week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The number of unemployment claims filed in Wyoming has dropped as the state eases coronavirus-related restrictions.

State and federal data released Thursday show the number of unemployment applications submitted in Wyoming for the week ending Saturday was 1,911.

That's a 42% drop from the previous week, but an 832% increase compared to the same week last year.

Since March 14, the state has processed more than 38,000 unemployment claims.

As of May 9, 17,928 people in the state were receiving unemployment benefits, or 6.6% of eligible employees.

Nationally, nearly 39 million people have now filed for jobless aid over the last two months.