The Natrona County Commission on Wednesday selected a longtime county employee as the new Clerk of District Court.

The commissioners chose Jill Kiester after interviewing her and two other candidates -- Leticia Drake and Marcia Neumiller -- who were selected last week by the Natrona County Republican Party's central committee last week.

Kiester fills the vacancy left after the death of Clerk of District Court Anne Volin in February.

She told the delegates to the central committee meeting that she had worked for Natrona County for her entire career including child support enforcement in the Clerk of District Court Office.

In 1993, the state made child support enforcement a separate county department and she was named to head that agency and has been so ever since, she said.

"I can bring my administrative knowledge to the Clerk of District Court's Office," she told the delegates. She works with the county commissioners, writes budgets and works with other county departments and the judges, and heads a staff of 14, she added.

