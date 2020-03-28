Jackson Becomes First Town In Wyoming To Issue Stay At Home Order

Jackson Town Council members during an emergency Friday passed an ordinance prohibiting town residents from leaving their homes due to the coronavirus.

Jackson is the first municipality to issue a stay at home order, though Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon hinted at a potential statewide order earlier this week. On Friday, Casper Mayor Steve Freel said a lockdown in Casper is possible if residents ignore social distancing recommendations.

Jackson residents can still leave their homes for essential activities which include:

Health and safety including obtaining medical supplies and visiting medical professionals

Supplies and services including groceries, pet supplies and other products required to maintain safety, sanitation and essential operations of residences

Outdoor activities with the requirement that individuals comply with social distancing requirements

To care for others

Work activities at essential businesses, which include healthcare operations, essential government functions, essential infrastructure, stores that sell groceries and medicine, food cultivation, charitable religious and social services, media, critical trades, mail and package delivery, laundry services, transportation, home-based care, professional services, funeral services, liquor stores

The order also requires residents who leave the state or Bonneville and Teton counties in Idaho to self-quarantine for two weeks.

The ordinance expires at 11:59 p.m. on April 18.