Iraqi Military: 3 Rockets Target US Oil Company in South

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq's military says at least three rockets struck near the site of an American oil field service company in southern Iraq, causing no casualties.

In a statement, the military says the rockets were fired early on Monday, targeting the site of Halliburton in the Burjesia area in the oil-rich Basra province.

Halliburton is an American oil service provider working in the Zubair oil field, which is operated by the Italian ENI.

Monday’s attack was the first since last summer to target U.S. oil companies working in the oil-rich south.