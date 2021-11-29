32 Year Old Wyoming Resident Killed in Traffic Accident

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, Lindsay Ritter, 32-year-old Wyoming resident, was killed in a traffic accident on Nov. 27 around 7:45 P.M. in Converse County near Glenrock.

Get our free mobile app

Based on the narrative provided by Highway Patrol, a Chevy Impala driven by Ritter was eastbound towards Glenrock when it went off the road to the right, overcorrected to the left, and lost control.

The sedan then slid across both lanes of travel and left the road on the left and slid down an embankment before tripping and rolling an undetermined number of times.

The sedan rotated 180 degrees and came to rest on its roof, with the driver partially ejected out the passenger side window.

According to the report a seat belt was not in use at the time, and it does not list any contributing factors to the crash.

The report also mentions that there was another person involved in the accident who was injured, but it does not provide any identification for that individual.

This is the 104th fatality this year, and the 48th that didn't involve a seatbelt, compared to 119 fatalities to date in 2020, 141 in 2019, 106 in 2018, and 118 in 2017.