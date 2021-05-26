In Another Sign That Summer Is Near, Muddy Mountain Road To Open

Beautiful weather returning to Casper has brought yet another sign that summer is almost here: Muddy Mountain Road will open later this week.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the road will open at 12 p.m. Friday. It serves as the primary access to the Muddy Mountain Environmental Education Area, including the Rim and Lodgepole Campgrounds along with several recreation trails.

Casper Field Office Recreation Technician Cullen Hardy said it's among the earliest openings he can remember.

"We are thrilled to open for the season just in time for Memorial Day Weekend," Hardy said. "We ask all of those who venture up the mountain to stay on designated roads and trails, and to enjoy the area in a safe and respectful manner."

Some areas on Muddy Mountain are still wet and/or snow-covered.

Typically, Muddy Mountain Road opens in early June and closes in November.

For more information on the Muddy Mountain Environmental Education Area, click here or call the BLM Casper Field Office at 307-261-7600.