UPDATE: I-25, I-80 Now Fully Open in Wyoming After Snowstorm

11:06 A.M. UPDATE:

Interstate 25 is open to all traffic in both directions.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Interstate 80 and southbound Interstate 25 in Wyoming have reopened following this past weekend's historic snowstorm.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says northbound I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland is expected to reopen later this morning.

"Lots of folks are looking to get on the interstate at once, please be patient and leave plenty of space between vehicles," WYDOT posted on Facebook.

WYDOT says fog is impacting visibility on the I-80 Summit, and drivers will want to watch out for lingering blowing and drifting snow, slick spots and snowplows.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.