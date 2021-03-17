UPDATE: I-25, I-80 Now Fully Open in Wyoming After Snowstorm

wyoroad.info

11:06 A.M. UPDATE:

Interstate 25 is open to all traffic in both directions.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Interstate 80 and southbound Interstate 25 in Wyoming have reopened following this past weekend's historic snowstorm.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says northbound I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland is expected to reopen later this morning.

"Lots of folks are looking to get on the interstate at once, please be patient and leave plenty of space between vehicles," WYDOT posted on Facebook.

Get our free mobile app

WYDOT says fog is impacting visibility on the I-80 Summit, and drivers will want to watch out for lingering blowing and drifting snow, slick spots and snowplows.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.

Pictures From Wyoming Snowpocalypse 2021

After two days and 30-odd inches of sow, southeast Wyoming was left buried. An in the grand tradition of every generation since the invention of the camera, we took pictures of the snow.

The Blizzard of March 2021 covered up our driveways, fences, and in some cases porches. It trapped up in our homes and canceled our plans.

Here's a quick look around the Cheyenne area from Sunday (March 14) and Monday (March 15).
Filed Under: historic snowstorm, i-25, I-80, Interstate 25, Interstate 80, multi-day closure, Now Open, reopen, Winter Storm Xylia, Wydot, Wyoming Department of Transportation, wyoroad.info
Categories: Casper News, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top